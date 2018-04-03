‘Gossip Girl’ co-creator Stephanie Savage is ready for a scene change in Los Feliz

The rumors are true: "Gossip Girl" co-creator and screenwriter Stephanie Savage has listed her 1930s home in Los Feliz for $2.895 million.
The double-gated estate dons a Spanish Colonial style. According to public records, Savage bought the home through a trust in 2014 for $2.255 million.
Within roughly 2,700 square feet of interiors are an airy living room with wood-beamed ceilings and a dining room. Further in, a center-island kitchen adjoins a family room boasting a wall of built-ins.
The second floor holds the master suite, which opens to a private balcony. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in total.
French doors access the back patio, where privacy hedges surround a pool, spa and outdoor fireplace.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.
Savage founded Fake Empire Productions alongside Josh Schwartz in 2010. The L.A.-based production company's credits include "Chuck," "Hart of Dixie" and "The O.C."
