Advertisement

‘Gossip Girl’ co-creator Stephanie Savage is ready for a scene change in Los Feliz

By Jack Flemming
Apr 03, 2018 | 10:25 AM
‘Gossip Girl’ co-creator Stephanie Savage is ready for a scene change in Los Feliz
'Gossip Girl' co-creator Stephanie Savage has put her Spanish Colonial-style estate on the market in Los Feliz for $2.895 million. (Realtor.com)

The rumors are true: "Gossip Girl" co-creator and screenwriter Stephanie Savage has listed her 1930s home in Los Feliz for $2.895 million.

The double-gated estate dons a Spanish Colonial style. According to public records, Savage bought the home through a trust in 2014 for $2.255 million.

Advertisement

Within roughly 2,700 square feet of interiors are an airy living room with wood-beamed ceilings and a dining room. Further in, a center-island kitchen adjoins a family room boasting a wall of built-ins.

The second floor holds the master suite, which opens to a private balcony. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in total.

French doors access the back patio, where privacy hedges surround a pool, spa and outdoor fireplace.

Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

Savage founded Fake Empire Productions alongside Josh Schwartz in 2010. The L.A.-based production company's credits include "Chuck," "Hart of Dixie" and "The O.C."

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Tyra Banks flips Pacific Palisades town home back on the market

Joel Silver produces Malibu's latest blockbuster with $38-million sale

Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza parts ways with his home court in Tarzana

U.S. ambassador to Denmark lists her Bel-Air home for sale at $37 million

Advertisement
Advertisement