Longtime Malibu home of singing duo Steve and Eydie gets in tune with a buyer

A home with a rich musical history has traded hands in Malibu's Broad Beach for $7.975 million.
The beachfront residence belonged to Steve Lawrence and the late Eydie Gormé, the husband-and-wife vocal duo known as Steve and Eydie, for nearly four decades. During that time it was a hot hangout for members the Rat Pack including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
A landscaped courtyard fronts the house, leading to a two-story interior filled with hardwood floors and skylights. Within 4,282 square feet of interiors are a living room, a dining area, a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A balcony extends from the second-floor master suite, overlooking a brick patio and wood-plank path that leads to 40 feet of sandy beach frontage.
The home was first listed last October for $8.9 million, records show.
Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin at the Agency and Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Michele Losey of ReMax Gold Coast represented the buyer.
The musical pair performed and toured together from the '50s up until Gormé's retirement in 2009. Their hits include "Sentimental Me," "True Love" and "Hallelujah." Gormé died in 2013.
