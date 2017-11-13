Philanthropist Steve Hilton lands a buyer for his glass palace in Malibu

Steve Hilton, a grandson of late hotel giant Conrad Hilton and the former president of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, has sold his glass-clad oceanfront home in gated Malibu Cove Colony for $8 million.

The three-story house, built in 1988 but renovated in 2010 by architect Jay Vanos, has surf-facing decks on each floor that take in the coastline and Santa Catalina Island. There are even head-on ocean views from the shower.

The three-story home in Malibu was renovated in 2010 by architect Jay Vanos. (Marcelo Lagos) (Marcelo Lagos)

A striking circular staircase wraps around a custom saltwater aquarium at the entrance of the home. The white, light and bright interiors feature light hardwood floors and cabinets built to resemble artwork. Skylights and glass partitions bring natural light throughout the interiors.

An open living room with a fireplace, an office/den, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within the 3,385 square feet of living space.

A walled courtyard off the entrance contains a tiled hot tub and an outdoor fireplace.

Hilton, a philanthropist, bought the house a decade ago for $7.1 million.

Kate Pritchett-Skene of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates and Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents. Andrew Stern, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

Hilton joined the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation in 1983 and oversaw the foundation’s worldwide humanitarian work. He previously held the positions of chief executive and president for the foundation before retiring at the end of 2015.

