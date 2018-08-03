Directors Steve Zuckerman and Darlene Kaplan look to deal on longtime Encino manor

Director Steve Zuckerman and his wife, casting director Darlene Kaplan, are ready to call it a wrap in Encino Hills. The couple have listed their decked-out English Tudor-inspired home for sale at $3.499 million.
Tudor styling brings a sense of history to the inside and outside of the estate, which sits on an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac. A steep gabled roof and touches of stone enhance the classic exterior. Creeping ivy creates a frame around the front door
Beyond the entry is a wood-paneled foyer that holds a minstrel gallery. Hardwood floors lead into the living room – a two-story space under wood-beamed ceilings with leaded-glass windows and a brick fireplace.
Original details continue throughout the 5,422-square-foot floor plan. A tapestry spans a wall in the formal dining room, and the kitchen is centered by a butcher-block island.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, covers over 1,400 square feet. Within the space are a lounge with a fireplace, a wall of leaded-glass windows and a spacious walk-in closet.
The backyard warps back into the 21st century. A second-story wooden walkway leads to an elevated tennis court, and the grounds are completed by a covered patio, flat lawn, swimming pool and spa.
Gwen Banta and Tory Herald of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Zuckerman has split time directing theater and television over the course of his career. He dropped in to direct episodes of “Friends,” “Full House” and “Golden Girls” and also handled the premiere of “Nuts,” a play that went to Broadway and received a pair of Tony nominations.
Kaplan served as the casting director for “Police Academy: The Series,” and also holds credits on “Law & Order” and “Coach.”