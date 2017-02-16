Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard sells Seattle bungalow for over the asking price

Rock musician Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam fame has recorded a quick sale in Seattle, selling a home in the Rowenna neighborhood for $855,000.

The colorful bungalow hit the market in late January for $735,000 and went from pending to closed in 10 days. Gossard bought the property in 1992, a year after Pearl Jam released its first album, for $230,000, public records show.

Built in 1918, the home sits behind a red picket fence and has a front courtyard.

The 2,610 square feet of interior space includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with built-ins, three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The basement has been finished as a studio space with lighting and a small stage.

Lawns, mature landscaping and a detached garage fill out the grounds.

Kristin Johnson of Windermere Real Estate was the listing agent. Cynthia Saver of Gerrard Beattie & Knapp represented the buyer.

Gossard, 50, is a founding member and guitarist for Pearl Jam. The grunge band has released 10 studio albums, most recently “Lightning Bolt” in 2013. Among their hits is “Jeremy,” “Black” and “Better Man.”

