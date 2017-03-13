Modernist treehouse blends into its Studio City hillside

This Studio City house was once both studio and residence for its original owners, Mary and Lee Blair. Designed by modernist architect Harwell Hamilton Harris and built in 1939, the wood-clad house naturally blends into the serene surroundings. Warm woods also are utilized throughout the interior. To ease access to the top of the steep driveway, there's a funicular.

Address: 3763 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $1.895 million

The Mary and Lee Blair Residence and Studio, built in the late 1930s, is a prime example of the work of architect Harwell Hamilton Harris. (Teague Hunziker) (Teague Hunziker)

Built: 1939

Lot size: 17,037 square feet

House size: 1,254 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

Features: Open living room, oversized fireplace, walls of glass, dining area, updated kitchen, master bedroom built-ins, several terraces

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in January was $1.42 million based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 29.1% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Heidi Lake, Marc Silver and Barry Sloane, all with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Lauren Beale is the author of “Newcomer” (Outskirts Press: 2017). Follow her on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Midcentury Modern gem hits the market in Brentwood

Red Cross to sell estate along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row

Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots