Malibu’s Sundance Ranch knocks $4 million off the asking price

In Malibu, a nearly 11-acre horse ranch with a home once owned by “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” director George Roy Hill is for sale at $13.95 million, or about $4 million less than what it first listed for earlier this year.
Comprised of two parcels, the gated compound holds Hill’s former 1950s ranch, two barns, a pen, a riding area and a spacious flagstone patio that takes it all in. It’s less than a mile from the water; ocean views are abundant.
Within the home are four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 2,139 square feet. Rustic wood beams top tile floors in the living spaces, which include a living room with a fireplace, a family room with built-ins and a center-island kitchen.
The master suite holds a fireplace of its own. Outside, there’s a fire pit, an outdoor shower and a garden with a spa. Fruit trees dot the rolling lawns.
Hill, who died in 2002 at 81, received best director Oscar nominations for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Sting.” He won for the latter.
His other films include “Slaughterhouse-Five,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Funny Farm.”
