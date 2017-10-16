Singer Tamar Braxton seeks $15 million for her Calabasas mansion

Tamar Braxton, co-founding member of R&B group “The Braxtons,” and her husband, producer Vincent Herbert, are calling it quits in Calabasas. The couple have put their 13,716-square-foot estate in a guard-gated community on the market for $15 million.

Green lawns stretch across the front and back of the custom-built home, set on a two-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. A circular driveway centered by a fountain leads to the formal entry.

Through an arched doorway, a winding wood staircase leads to the upper level, while custom black-and-white floral-patterned floors give way to hardwood in the living spaces.

Two pillars frame the living room, and vaulted wood-beamed ceilings hang over the adjacent dining area. The chef’s kitchen has granite countertops, elaborate cabinetry and a large island.

Set on two acres in Calabasas, the seven-bedroom home features arched doorways and a covered patio spanning the back of the home. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

More sets of arched French doors open to a covered patio spanning almost the entire back of the estate, with views of the canyon beyond. Multiple gazebos and sitting areas surround the pool and spa.

The master suite, one of seven bedrooms, has a fireplace, steam shower, custom closets and a balcony. A theater room, mirrored gym, recording studio, wine cellar and a garage capable of housing 15 cars complete the residence.

The property last changed hands in 2013 for $10.5 million, according to public records.

Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services hold the listing.

Braxton, 40, formed “The Braxtons” with her four sisters in 1990, and has since found success as a solo artist and television personality. Herbert, 44, is the founder of Streamline Records, an offshoot of Interscope Records.

The couple currently star on “Tamar & Vince,” a reality television show that follows their lives. Its fifth season is set to premiere in November.

