Angels pitcher Tim Lincecum takes a loss in desert home sale

With his season having come to an end, Angels pitcher Tim Lincecum has wrapped up some business away from the field, selling his home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., for $3 million.

The modern-style house, which boasts a gymnasium with a retractable batting cage, returned to market earlier this year and was most recently listed at $3.6 million, records show. Lincecum bought the house four years ago from former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Kevin Young for $3.4 million.

Sitting on three acres of desert grounds, the property includes a lagoon-style swimming pool, two waterfall features and a Jacuzzi. A wide terrace patio extends off the second level and has an outdoor kitchen.

The modern-style home in Paradise Valley, Ariz., features a gymnasium with a retractable batting cage. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Inside, features of note include a living room with a floating fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a wine room and a home theater complete with tiered seating and a wet bar. Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass take in sweeping views of surrounding mountains and landscapes.

The master suite has another fireplace and a wet bar for a total of four bedrooms and five full bathrooms in slightly more than 11,000 square feet. There’s also an elevator.

Stacey Beck of HomeSmart was the listing agent. Lenny Behie of Realty Executives represented the buyer.

The 32-year-old Lincecum signed with the Angels earlier this year and had a 9.16 earned-run average in nine starts for the team. He was designated for assignment last month and joined triple-A Salt Lake after clearing waivers.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner previously spent eight seasons with the San Francisco Giants, making four all-star teams and winning a pair of World Series titles.

