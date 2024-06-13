Pitching woes doom Angels in blowout loss to Diamondbacks

Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland, center, pauses on the mound in front of third baseman Luis Rengifo, left, and shortstop Zach Neto during the seventh inning of an 11-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday night.

Christian Walker hit two homers, Joc Pederson added a late grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks coasted past the Angels 11-1 on Thursday night.

Arizona won two of three in the series and has won eight of its last 12 games overall.

Walker got the D-backs’ offense started in the first inning with a three-run blast on a full count. The first baseman turned on an inside fastball from Griffin Canning and hit a high-arching shot deep into the left-field seats for his 14th homer of the season.

His 15th long ball came just two innings later when another powerful swing sent Canning’s hanging slider 464 feet and over the left-center wall to give the D-backs a 4-0 lead.

Advertisement

Angels Jo Adell’s three-run homer helps Angels defeat Diamondbacks José Soriano has one of his best starts of the season as the Angels roll past the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona righty Brandon Pfaadt (3-5) gave up one run on six hits and three walks, striking out eight. It was a nice bounce-back by the 25-year-old, who had given up 13 runs over his previous 18 1/3 innings.

Kevin Newman had three hits, including a two-run single. Pederson’s grand slam — the third of his career — came in the seventh off Luis García and traveled 430 feet into the right-center seats.

Pederson added a run-scoring single in the eighth for a five-RBI night. The D-backs needed just nine hits to do their damage.

Canning (2-7) gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in six innings, pitching fairly well except for Walker’s two homers.

Mickey Moniak had a two-out, RBI single in the fourth to cut Arizona’s advantage to 4-1. Luis Rengifo added two hits.

The Angels have dropped four of their last six games.

Up next for the Angels: Left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-6, 2.63 ERA) will start the opener of a road series against the Giants on Friday. San Francisco will start right-hander Spencer Howard (0-0, 2.03 ERA).