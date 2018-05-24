Former home of rocker Tom Petty freefalls into the Encino market post-makeover

The former residence of the late rocker Tom Petty taken the stage in Encino once again, listing for sale after an extensive remodel for $4.995 million.
Set behind gates at the end of a tree-canopied driveway, the English Traditional-vibe estate offers three stories of unique and styled interiors.
The front door opens to an expansive living room under a skylighted ceiling of driftwood beams. Past a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, there's a winding staircase and formal dining area.
Brick pops up here and there, anchoring the backsplash in the kitchen and a wall of the theater room, which also boasts a wet bar. The floor plan, which spans around 11,500 square feet, also holds a wine cellar, spa room, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
In the back, a loggia provides an indoor-outdoor space before opening to a pool and spa fed by a natural stream. Views of the bucolic backyard can be enjoyed by patios lining the second and third floors.
The home traded hands last year for $2.575 million, records show..
Craig Knizek and Ninkey Dalton of the Agency hold the listing.
Petty, who died last year at 66, sold more than 80 million records during his prolific career as both a solo artist and with his band, the Heartbreakers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's hits include "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'" and "American Girl."
