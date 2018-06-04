Tommy Lee's custom house in Calabasas is back at a reduced price

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame has cut the asking price for his home in a guard-gated Calabasas community yet again — this time to $4.65 million. He paid $5.85 million for the showplace 11 years ago and first listed it two years ago for $5.995 million.
The exotic three-story home, built in 1987, features such rock-star-suitable amenities as a recording studio, a movie theater, an indoor spa and a central atrium with cascading waterfalls and a retractable glass roof.
The 9,991 square feet of living space include formal living and dining rooms, two kitchens, a library/office and a wine room. A lounge with a wet bar sits off the jungle-like atrium.
The dramatic black-walled master suite has a walk-in closet for a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
The landscaped grounds center on a piano-shaped swimming pool with a spa and waterfall.
Lee, 55, is a founding member of Motley Crue and the rock band Methods of Mayhem. More recently, the drummer-songwriter has collaborated with artists such as the Bloody Beetroots, Courtney Love and Smashing Pumpkins.
Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass are the listing agents.