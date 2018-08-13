Bassist and house flipper Tony Kanal buys Los Feliz fixer-upper

No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal has a remodeling project in the works. The sometimes house flipper picked up a Los Feliz Traditional through a limited liability company for $1.66 million.
Built in 1935, the fixer-upper retains many original details, including an ornate portico, interior arches, hardwood floors and a wood-paneled den. There’s plenty to work from here.
Set up a few steps from the street, the house contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms within its 2,672 square feet. A rooftop deck and a covered patio extend the living space outdoors. The detached garage can hold two cars.
Kanal, 47, also has worked with singers Pink and Linkin Park, among other groups.
He and his wife, Erin Lokitz, are known to team with designers Jason and Laura O’Dell in their house-flipping ventures.
Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland represented the LLC.