NATION
Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen
Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Offbeat Topanga retreat with dome home lists for sale at $4.5 million

Three cottages and a barn come with the $4.5-million price tag for this retreat in Topanga Canyon.

The property, previously operated as a bed-and-breakfast called the Chianti Life, stretches across two acres and is approached by a wooded pathway entrance.

The three mini homes are made private by a landscape of mature oak trees. Bridges over a spring-fed creek connect each residence to the main gathering place, which houses an outdoor dining area and fireplace.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across 917 square feet of living space.

One of the cottages, a dome home, sits on a deck and boasts a large hexagonal skylight to brighten the space.

Across the way, the main cottage features European designs under vaulted ceilings and hardwood walls. The master bedroom sits 30 feet above the stream below, and the bathroom has a clawfoot tub.

Walkways of brick and wood wind through the property, providing views of the detailed landscaping and the mountains beyond. In the central space, a circular garden anchors the middle of a stone sitting area.

Nancy Osborne of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.

A one-bedroom stay at the B&B currently runs for around $350 per night.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Mid-century tree house swings on the market in Pasadena at $749,000

Lavish London home once owned by Picasso’s muse hits the market for $3.1 million

NASCAR's Matt Kenseth speeds away from his waterfront home in North Carolina

Former home of 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius lists for $2.3 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°