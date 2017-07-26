Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor sells his modern mansion for $5.3 million

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails has officially beat it out of the Beverly Hills Post Office area, selling his home for $5.3 million.
The modern estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office area first came up for sale two years ago for $4.495 million, but relisted in March at a $1.255 million markup — $5.75 million. The musician, producer and film composer bought the property a decade ago for $4.2 million, records show.
Set behind large metal gates, the 4,320-square-foot house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling living room and a formal dining room. Bi-folding doors open the kitchen to a dining patio. An sculptural floating staircase connects both floors.
An infinity-edge pool, lawns and an outdoor fireplace lie within more than half an acre of grounds. Views take in the city and canyon area.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, and Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty were the co-listing agents. Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
Reznor, 52, founded the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails in 1988. Among the group’s hits is “Head Like a Hole, “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer.” Last year, the group released the EP “Not the Actual Events,” which Reznor recorded with composer Atticus Ross, his partner in film score work.
