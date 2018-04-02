Tyra Banks flips Pacific Palisades town home back on the market

Tyra Banks is looking to continue her streak in Pacific Palisades, the Westside neighborhood where the model and television personality has been picking up properties like hotcakes.
After snapping up a Mediterranean-style town home for $1.355 million last year, Banks has put the residence up for sale at $1.499 million, records show.
The remodeled two-story boasts bright living spaces accented by white walls and dark hardwood floors. The approximately 1,800-square-foot floor plan includes a dining area adjoined to a center-island kitchen. A living room with a fireplace opens up to a patio.
Two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the interior. A private balcony hangs off the master suite, which comes equipped with vaulted ceilings and a spa tub.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
Earlier this year, Banks grabbed a modern estate on the Westside for $6.995 million. Her other homes in the area include an ocean-view contemporary that she bought in 2016 and a turnkey property she picked up in 2014.
Banks, 44, gained fame after being a cover model for Sports Illustrated and working for Victoria's Secret. Since then, the California native has gone on to produce "America's Next Top Model" and "The Tyra Banks Show."
Twitter: @jflem94
