Advertisement

Tyra Banks flips Pacific Palisades town home back on the market

By Jack Flemming
Apr 02, 2018 | 8:40 AM
Tyra Banks flips Pacific Palisades town home back on the market
Tyra Banks has listed a Pacific Palisades town home for $1.499 million. (Brad Barket / Getty Images)

Tyra Banks is looking to continue her streak in Pacific Palisades, the Westside neighborhood where the model and television personality has been picking up properties like hotcakes.

After snapping up a Mediterranean-style town home for $1.355 million last year, Banks has put the residence up for sale at $1.499 million, records show.

Advertisement

The remodeled two-story boasts bright living spaces accented by white walls and dark hardwood floors. The approximately 1,800-square-foot floor plan includes a dining area adjoined to a center-island kitchen. A living room with a fireplace opens up to a patio.

Two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the interior. A private balcony hangs off the master suite, which comes equipped with vaulted ceilings and a spa tub.

James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

Earlier this year, Banks grabbed a modern estate on the Westside for $6.995 million. Her other homes in the area include an ocean-view contemporary that she bought in 2016 and a turnkey property she picked up in 2014.

Banks, 44, gained fame after being a cover model for Sports Illustrated and working for Victoria's Secret. Since then, the California native has gone on to produce "America's Next Top Model" and "The Tyra Banks Show."

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Late producer Jerry Weintraub's modern retreat in Palm Desert returns at $9 million

Fleetwood Mac's John McVie goes his own way, selling palm-topped retreat in Honolulu for $5.4 million

Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan town house quietly sells for $25.6 million

Songwriting star Poo Bear snaps up modern den in the Hollywood Hills

Advertisement
Advertisement