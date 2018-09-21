Tyra Banks pulls in $4 million for snazzy contemporary in Pacific Palisades

If Tyra Banks’ recent moves give any indication, investment properties are apparently so last season. The model and television personality has sold a contemporary-style house in Pacific Palisades for $4 million.
That makes three sales in the Westside neighborhood to date this year for Banks. She sold a two-bedroom town home in May for $1.47 million, and in June sold an updated ocean-view house for $8.9 million.
The house she just sold has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 3,700 square feet of open-plan living space.
Among eye-catching details is a floating glass-and-wood staircase that sits just beyond the front door. A two-way fireplace is shared by the living and dining rooms, and pendant lighting tops the island in the kitchen.
Another fireplace warms the multi-room master suite, which is equipped for model-ready living with a boutique-style dressing room and a soaking tub.
On the main floor, pocketing walls of glass open to a covered patio. Turf lawn, bamboo hedges and a detached office/gym fill out the backyard.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Nathan Stadler of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
Banks, 44, began her career as a model before expanding into acting. The 24th season of her show "America's Next Top Model" premiered in January.
She bought the property four years ago for $3.295 million, real estate records show.