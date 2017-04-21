Refreshed Venice Craftsman, a surfer's idyll, is move-in ready

This California Craftsman, within walking distance of the beach and the action on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, embraces the Venice lifestyle. The bungalow has been opened up inside and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood plank floors and lots of natural light. Among must-haves for the surfer is an outdoor shower.

Address: 1121 Cabrillo Ave., Venice, CA 90291

Price: $1.995 million

The 1920 Craftsman house sits in the heart of Venice. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 1920

Lot size: 2,549 square feet

House size: 1,200 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Updated kitchen, stainless appliances, custom built-ins, patio

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in February was $1.673 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Nancy Osborne, (310) 795-6600, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

MORE HOMES OF THE DAY:

Old and new coexist in harmony at Westchester redo

105-year-old Craftsman stands its ground in Jefferson Park

Early L.A. villa retains its status as the mansion of Mayberry Street