Refreshed Venice Craftsman, a surfer's idyll, is move-in ready

This California Craftsman, within walking distance of the beach and the action on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, embraces the Venice lifestyle. The bungalow has been opened up inside and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood plank floors and lots of natural light. Among must-haves for the surfer is an outdoor shower.
Address: 1121 Cabrillo Ave., Venice, CA 90291
Price: $1.995 million
Built: 1920
Lot size: 2,549 square feet
House size: 1,200 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Updated kitchen, stainless appliances, custom built-ins, patio
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in February was $1.673 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Nancy Osborne, (310) 795-6600, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners
