Early Venice Craftsman conceals modern upgrades

This 1910 Craftsman house in Venice has the warmth and character of the era but has benefited from updates such as new framing, a new foundation and new plumbing and electrical systems. Wooden built-ins, diamond-pane windows and a tile-surround fireplace keep the interiors firmly rooted in the last century. A third-level guest room/office has its own deck.

Address: 523 Rialto Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $3.875 million

The 1910 Craftsman in Venice is within walking distance of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the beach. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 1910

Lot size: 2,616 square feet

House size: 2,905 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Decorative fireplaces, kitchen island, hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, patio, carport

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in April was $1.575 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 502-0236, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners

