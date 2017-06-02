BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Early Venice Craftsman conceals modern upgrades

Lauren Beale
This 1910 Craftsman house in Venice has the warmth and character of the era but has benefited from updates such as new framing, a new foundation and new plumbing and electrical systems. Wooden built-ins, diamond-pane windows and a tile-surround fireplace keep the interiors firmly rooted in the last century. A third-level guest room/office has its own deck.

Address: 523 Rialto Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $3.875 million

 

Built: 1910

Lot size: 2,616 square feet

House size: 2,905 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Decorative fireplaces, kitchen island, hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, patio, carport

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in April was $1.575 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 502-0236, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners

