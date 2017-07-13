Modern home is the new kid on the walkstreet in Venice

Adding a fresh face to its Venice block is this newly built modern house. Light and spacious with a vaulted ceiling on the second story, the walkstreet house features walls of glass that slide away to connect to the outdoors. Electric Bowery, a local architectural firm, has taken its inspiration from Scandinavian Midcentury design.

Address: 810 Amoroso Place, Venice, CA 90291

Price: $3.975 million

The Scandinavian-inspired modern home in Venice features high ceilings and walls of glass. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 3,151 square feet

House size: 2,689 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan, wide oak flooring, kitchen desk, wine refrigerator, sunken outdoor living area, balcony, roof deck, outdoor kitchen with barbecue and sink, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in May was $2.233 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tiffany Rochelle, (310) 210-2213, Halton Pardee & Partners Inc.

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Twitter: @laurenebeale

SEE MORE HOMES OF THE DAY:

Beverly Grove new build is long on Spanish flair

On top of the world villa overlooks the Gaviota Coast

Hillside perch takes in views from Mount Washington