Former Angels slugger Vladimir Guerrero lists O.C. estate for $2.2 million

Vladimir Guerrero is ready to give up his home base.

The former Anaheim Angel has put his Mediterranean-style home in Anaheim Hills on the market for $2.185 million.

Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in a gated community, the five-bedroom home opens to a 14-foot foyer ceiling. Travertine flooring and marble archways highlight the open floor plan, while the gourmet kitchen boasts a granite backsplash and breakfast nook.

French doors in both the master bedroom and family room open to the spacious backyard, which has an athletic court, cabana, fire pit and a pool with a grotto waterfall.

Realtor.com Vladimir Guerrero's 5,833-square-foot home opens to a 14-foot foyer ceiling. Vladimir Guerrero's 5,833-square-foot home opens to a 14-foot foyer ceiling. (Realtor.com)

In the master bathroom, a walk-in closet sits across from a jetted tub, perfect for anyone – regardless of whether or not they crushed over 30 home runs in a season eight times.

Other highlights in the home’s 5,833 square feet include an executive office with wood flooring, a large fireplace and a 1,500-bottle backlit wine cellar.

Felicia Morris of Searchlight Realty holds the listing.

The home last traded hands for $2.75 million in 2004, according to public records.

Guerrero, 42, played for four teams during his 16-year career, racking up 449 home runs and nine All-Star Game appearances. In 2011, he became the all-time MLB leader in hits among players from the Dominican Republic, finishing with 2,590 hits for his career, before being surpassed by Adrian Beltre in 2014.

