Luxury ‘agrihood’ community on the Monterey Peninsula seeks a batch of buyers

Walden Monterey, a new 22-home enclave set on a 600-acre hillside overlooking Monterey Bay, is the latest development in the “agrihood” trend.
Traditionally, the term entails a planned neighborhood centered on farming and nature. Throw in a group of noted architects, environmental engineers, 200-year-old oak trees and homes listed for $5 million each, and you have Walden Monterey.
Named after the book “Walden” by transcendentalist author Henry David Thoreau, the retreat community emphasizes contemporary homes in a natural setting. Each is set on its own 20-acre plot and features innovative, conceptual architecture.
One example of the new construction is a 3,500-square-foot home that draws from the structure of Spanish moss. The house is split into three parts and, like the plant, seemingly grows down the knoll that it rests on.
Designed by Larson Shores Architects, the home is clad in bronze weathered steel and features asymmetrical rooflines that complement the rugged topography. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights provide views of the natural environment.
Another construction, a 5,000-square-foot glass box designed by Axelrod Architects, focuses on sustainability, with 3,000 square feet of rooftop available for solar panel installation.
All homes include an automated gate system powered by a solar power grid system.
To reinforce the agrihood concept, the community features a communal farm, as well as a community-wide trail system connecting the plots. Other amenities include a sunrise yoga platform, a treehouse and Zen meditation gardens.
The first eight lots are available in the fall, and the remaining lots will hit the market in early 2018. Three have been pre-sold.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Minimalist modern construction near Echo Park hits the market for $599,000
Actor Garrett Hedlund finds a classic spot in Los Feliz to call home
Basketball’s Chris Paul sells his Bel-Air mansion for $8.7 million
New Marmol Radziner-designed home in Santa Monica Canyon seeks $18.5 million