Flashy Miami penthouse from 'War Dogs' aims for $4.5 million

Atop the Marina Blue high-rise in downtown Miami, a two-story penthouse that appeared in the 2016 film “War Dogs” is for sale at $4.495 million.
In the movie, the flashy pad belonged to Miles Teller’s character, who took up residence there after making his fortune supplying weapons to the U.S. military.
The unit offers a sleek open floor plan with 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that take in views of Biscayne Bay. Across 4,198 square feet, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three balconies.
Save for splashes of red on a few doors and a pillar, the interior is awash in white and gray. Tile lines the main living room, and upstairs, hardwood lines a second one. The center-island kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler.
In the master suite, there’s a walk-in closet and a rain shower with a floral design on mosaic tile.
Completed in 2007, the Marina Blue is the 13th tallest building in Miami, at 615 feet. The condo comes with four parking spaces.
Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Records show the penthouse last traded hands a decade ago for $1.726 million.