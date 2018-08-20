Actors opt for a scene change in the Hollywood Hills

Actors Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke sold a home in the Hollywood Hills this summer for $2.2 million.
The 1925 Mediterranean-style house features a Batchelder fireplace, stained-glass windows and original architectural details. An updated kitchen, a formal dining room and a media room are within the 3,164 square feet of living space. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
A spacious artist studio takes in natural light. French doors open to patios and landscaped grounds containing a treehouse. The outdoor kitchen has a wood-burning pizza oven.
Berkeley, 62, has been on “The Walking Dead” since 2016. His film work includes “Terminator 2” (1991), “Air Force One” (1997) and “Shanghai Noon” (2000).
Clarke, 46, was in the series “24” and “Men of a Certain Age” as well as the movie “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.)
Berkeley purchased the property in 1992 for $462,000, public records show.
Peter Lavin and Alastair D. Duncan of Links Real Estate were the listing agents. They also represented the buyers.