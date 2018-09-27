Indians slugger Yonder Alonso sweetens deal for penthouse listing with playoff tickets

The Cleveland Indians secured a spot in the playoffs earlier this month, and first basemen Yonder Alonso is taking full advantage.
His penthouse condo in Miami Beach, on the market for $1.995 million, now includes a pair of playoff season tickets.
If a buyer makes a deal for the modern condo by the end of September, they’ll receive two box-seat tickets to every home playoff game the Indians play, according to Brown Harris Stevens, the listing brokerage.
The two-story abode sits atop the oceanfront MEi Condominium building and takes in ocean views from terraces on both levels. Walls of glass brighten the whitewashed space, which holds two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,556 square feet.
On the main floor, a living room adjoins a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a built-in wine cooler.
The complex was built in 2008. Amenities include beach access, concierge services, a pool, a spa and a gym.
Jeffrey Miller of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.
Alonso, 31, spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners before signing a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Indians last offseason. In 2017, the Cuba native knocked 22 home runs and 49 RBIs en route to his first All-Star Game appearance.
Records show he bought the place in 2013 for $1.4 million. Two years later, he put it on the market for $2.975 million and has listed it every year since.