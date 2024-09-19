How MLB and Dodgers are cashing in on Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 milestone

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates with teammates after hitting his 51st home run of the season during the ninth inning of a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday, and Major League Baseball almost immediately rolled out a collection of commemorative merchandise.

The Dodgers’ superstar became the first player in major league history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. Now available in the league’s online shop: 50-50 T-shirts ($37.99).

And lots more: 50-50 flags ($47.99), 50-50 water bottles ($34.99); 50-50 vinyl figure sets ($29.99); 50-50 towels ($27.99); 50-50 signs ($15.99), 50-50 pennants ($13.99) and three options for 50-50 silver coins ($99.99).

Advertisement

Ohtani has made more than a fair share of money for the Dodgers — particularly considering the presumptive National League most valuable player agreed to a $2-million salary this season — but the team missed out on additional revenue when Ohtani hit his 50th home run during Thursday’s game.

The Dodgers return home Friday, the start of a six-game homestand.

According to StubHub, Section 304 is the best-selling section in the right field pavilion, the area where an Ohtani home run is most likely to land.

Before Ohtani hit his 50th home run, prime Section 304 tickets on the Dodgers website for Saturday’s game were available for $215.60 each. After Ohtani hit his 50th home run — meaning the milestone homer would not be hit at Dodger Stadium — those tickets were available for $185.60. The Dodgers, like many teams, adjust prices based on supply and demand.

Advertisement

Shed no tears for the Dodgers. The minimum ticket price for Saturday’s game on the Dodgers’ website, as of Thursday afternoon: $111. It is, after all, Shohei Ohtani T-shirt night.

How much might it have been worth to catch that milestone home run? Yahoo surveyed some sports memorabilia experts, with one saying the milestone ball could be worth “upwards of $200,000.”