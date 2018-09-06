Modern Miami condo of late architect Zaha Hadid sells for $5.75 million

On the coast of Miami, the high-rise home of late architect Zaha Hadid has traded hands for $5.75 million — just over half of its original $10-million price tag.
The sleek space, which combines two units and a studio, sits on the southeast corner of the W South Beach, a luxury oceanfront hotel.
Hadid was the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize, and her dramatic design style is on full display here. Neo-futuristic living spaces filled with curvaceous lines and metallic surfaces are met with walls of glass offering ocean views.
Black-trimmed windows and a wall of steel interrupt the otherwise whitewashed floor plan. In 2,541 square feet, there are three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wraparound balcony.
Records show Hadid bought the main apartment for $2.79 million in 2010 and picked up the adjacent studio for $1.38 million five years later.
Angelica Garcia and Ivan Chorney of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. David Pulley of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
According to the listing agency, Hadid lived in the residence while designing the One Thousand Museum, a 62-story Miami condominium wrapped in a curvy exoskeleton.
In addition to the One Thousand Museum, her major works include the aquatic center for the 2012 London Olympics, the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and the Broad Art Museum in Michigan. She died two years ago of a heart attack at age 65.