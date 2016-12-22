Industrial overtones on the Marina Peninsula

Polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork lend an industrial air to this sleek three-bedroom in the Marina Peninsula area.

Designed for entertaining, the contemporary home features a 24-foot kitchen island, walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and a sunken living room with a fireplace. Rear-facing balconies and a rooftop lounge take in a view of the canal.

The details

Location: 4411 Roma Court, Marina del Rey, 90292

Asking price: $4.995 million

Year built: 1985

House size: 3,861 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 4,508 square feet

Features: Polished concrete/European oak floors; vaulted ceilings; floor-to-ceiling windows; 24-foot kitchen island; smart home management system; master suite with gas fireplace; attached balcony; rooftop deck; canal views

About the area: In October, the median price for single-family homes in the 90292 was $2.885 million based on two sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 33.3% increase in price year over year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, Halton Pardee + Partners

