In Bel-Air, a mega-mansion with a sub-zero vodka room seeks $139 million

In 2014, Dr. Joseph Englanoff paid $5 million for an empty plot of land in the hills of Bel-Air. He spent the next seven years crafting an amenity-loaded mega-mansion on the property, and the home has finally surfaced for sale at $139 million.

If he gets his price, it will be Bel-Air’s second-priciest home sale ever. The record was set in 2019 when Lachlan Murdoch paid $150 million for the famed “Beverly Hillbillies” mansion.

The $139-million tag also makes it the third-priciest home currently on the market in L.A. County. Coincidentally, the top spot belongs to The One, another Bel-Air mega-mansion listed for $295 million that’s set to be auctioned off due to foreclosure if it can’t find a buyer soon. Englanoff, who doubles as a real estate investor, is a lender on that property, and he’s owed about $36 million.

While most Bel-Air mansions come with a laundry list of amenities, Englanoff’s latest creation, called La Fin, brings new meaning to the word.

There are:

A vodka-tasting room kept at sub-zero temperatures complete with furs to warm guests.

A gym with a rock climbing wall.

A gold bathroom with a 100-square-foot shower and tub cut from a single marble stone.

A 6,000-square-foot nightclub wrapped in crystals.

A 44-foot chandelier cascading down the center of the three-story floor plan.

A ventilated cigar room.

A great room under 23-foot ceilings.

A swimming pool with a hydraulic-lifted movie screen and light-up swings.

A movie theater with Belgian leather seats.

A rotating car elevator.

A wine room with a custom glass art installation.

And, to watch over it all, a security command center.



Elsewhere are 12 bedrooms and 15.5 bathrooms. The grand living spaces open to a wraparound patio overlooking L.A., as well as a rooftop deck. The 2-acre estate also includes a guest penthouse, outdoor lounge, a handful of lawns and multiple caretaker residences.

Adam Rosenfeld and Jon Grauman of the Agency hold the listing.