Modernist original is in harmony in Palm Springs

The Edris House, built in 1954, was designed by modernist architect E. Stewart Williams to rise from the desert landscape and rock outcrops that surround it.
Among the Palm Springs residence’s forward-thinking features is a series of concealed steel beams that support the gently sloped roofline while creating an open floor plan within. Built-in screens divide the free-flowing spaces within the house, which retains nearly every original detail.
The details
Location: 1030 W. Cielo Drive, Palm Springs, 92262
Asking price: $4.2 million
Year built: 1954
Architect: E. Stewart Williams
House size: 2,700 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 0.64 acres
Features: Open-plan living spaces; floor-to-ceiling walls of glass; Douglas fir-paneled ceiling; built-in screens and dividers; living room with stone hearth; entertainer’s terrace; free-form swimming pool; native outcrops; desert landscaping; mountain and valley views
About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price in December was $550,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase in price over the same month the previous year.
