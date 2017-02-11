Modernist original is in harmony in Palm Springs

The Edris House, built in 1954, was designed by modernist architect E. Stewart Williams to rise from the desert landscape and rock outcrops that surround it.

Among the Palm Springs residence’s forward-thinking features is a series of concealed steel beams that support the gently sloped roofline while creating an open floor plan within. Built-in screens divide the free-flowing spaces within the house, which retains nearly every original detail.

The house was designed by E. Stewart Williams, the architect of Frank Sinatra's former Movie Colony estate. (Lance Gerber) (Lance Gerber)

The details

Location: 1030 W. Cielo Drive, Palm Springs, 92262

Asking price: $4.2 million

Year built: 1954

Architect: E. Stewart Williams

House size: 2,700 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 0.64 acres

Features: Open-plan living spaces; floor-to-ceiling walls of glass; Douglas fir-paneled ceiling; built-in screens and dividers; living room with stone hearth; entertainer’s terrace; free-form swimming pool; native outcrops; desert landscaping; mountain and valley views

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median sales price in December was $550,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: TTK Represents, HK Lane — Christie's International Real Estate, (760) 904-5234, ttkrepresents.com

