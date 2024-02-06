The best Palm Springs shops to find Midcentury Modern gems are stocked with surprises
For all its sun-soaked glamour and reputation as a mecca for Midcentury Modern design, some of the best places to shop for vintage goods in Palm Springs are in unexpectedly unassuming places.
Palm Springs offers a surplus of vintage goods from the 1950s, ’60s and beyond, from the Perez Art and Design District, an off-the-beaten-path enclave of commercial buildings in Cathedral City, to the Racquet Club, a strip mall at the north end of town featuring an escape room and a coffee shop along with several vintage stores.
I recently spent a day visiting as many vintage stores as possible, and the most exciting thing I found was how varied the inventory was. Sure, there were some midcentury classics (Eames lounge chairs, Nelson bubble lamps, Sunburst clocks), but there were some surprises you won’t find at your neighborhood vintage store.
If you’re heading to Palm Springs for Modernism Week, here are 15 great shopping options for fans of Midcentury Modern design. Also, if you’re looking to explore Palm Springs further, check out our comprehensive guide to Palm Springs.
A la Mod
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Antique Galleries of Palm Springs
The 12,000-square-foot former industrial space is located a few miles from downtown Palm Springs and features about 35 vendors selling everything from vintage clothing and jewelry to furniture, lighting and ceramics. Even if you’re not looking to purchase anything, the retro items on two floors are fun to peruse. I came across an orange bicycle credenza bar ($1,350), a pair of orange flowered velvet couches from the 1970s ($650 to $950) and an emerald-green and gold free-standing dry bar ($1,895).
On a recent visit, the warm vibes extended to the exit — across the hall from a vintage Remington Standard typewriter ($599) — where baskets of locally grown lemons, oranges and grapefruit sat with a sign that read, “Free, please take one.”
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Boomerang for Modern
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Christopher Anthony
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as well as Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Haus of Re[X]
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Hedge
Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Market Market
Currently, the roomy space has about 50 vendors selling new and vintage goods including clothing, furnishings, plants and art.
Among the one-of-a-kind items I spotted on a recent visit were a pair of Lawson Fenning lounge chairs ($2,900 a piece), Jens Risom chairs in mohair ($7,500), Milo Baughman lounge chairs ($3,750), handmade mohair cardigans by ReckLess ($746), caftans made from vintage silk kimonos ($1,250) and hand-dyed upcycled clothing by Kazmik Grace.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Modernway
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Nok Nok Design
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Palm Springs Art + Design Gallery
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and by appointment.
Palm Springs Vintage Market
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Sunday of October through May. Early preview is from 7 to 8 a.m.
Admission: Admission is $10 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and $5 after. Dogs on leash are allowed.
Spaces
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Stewart Galleries
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Sunny Dunes Antique Mall
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Swag Furniture of Palm Springs
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
