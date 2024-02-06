Colorful artwork and Midcentury Modern classics are displayed at the Boomerang for Modern showroom in Palm Springs.

The best Palm Springs shops to find Midcentury Modern gems are stocked with surprises

For all its sun-soaked glamour and reputation as a mecca for Midcentury Modern design, some of the best places to shop for vintage goods in Palm Springs are in unexpectedly unassuming places.

Palm Springs offers a surplus of vintage goods from the 1950s, ’60s and beyond, from the Perez Art and Design District, an off-the-beaten-path enclave of commercial buildings in Cathedral City, to the Racquet Club, a strip mall at the north end of town featuring an escape room and a coffee shop along with several vintage stores.

I recently spent a day visiting as many vintage stores as possible, and the most exciting thing I found was how varied the inventory was. Sure, there were some midcentury classics (Eames lounge chairs, Nelson bubble lamps, Sunburst clocks), but there were some surprises you won’t find at your neighborhood vintage store.

If you’re heading to Palm Springs for Modernism Week, here are 15 great shopping options for fans of Midcentury Modern design. Also, if you’re looking to explore Palm Springs further, check out our comprehensive guide to Palm Springs.