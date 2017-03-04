A post-modern reflection in Venice

Like a chameleon mimicking its surroundings, this postmodern residence in Venice changes its appearance throughout the day, thanks to a rippling aluminum shell that reflects the movement of the sun.

Local artist and designer Mario Romano used computer algorithms to produce the random, metallic siding that curves up the front facade of the home. The wavelike appearance was inspired by “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa,” the 19th-century woodblock print by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

The details

Location: 1227 Preston Way, Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.987 million

Built: 2017

House size: 5,700 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Features: Open-plan living space; custom walls and flooring; formal living and dining rooms; upstairs family room; chef’s kitchen with floating range; outdoor movie theater with fireplace; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price in December was $2.075 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 29.3% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Justin Alexander, (310) 907-6517, Halton Pardee + Partners

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Musician Dave Stewart readies storied home in Toluca Lake for its next release

Westside mansion that replaced Ron and Nancy Reagan’s former home sells for $22 million

Hotel tycoon Steve Wynn sells his Bel-Air estate for $16.55 million

Basketball's Paul Westphal looks to court a buyer for Palos Verdes Estates home