Polished pad in Hollywood Hills West leaves little to the imagination

A floating staircase set within glass connects the upper and lower levels of this modern tour de force on a hilltop above the Sunset Strip. The dramatic design culminates in the cantilevered master suite, where adjoining walls of windows create a focal point in the overhanging space.

The house is 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

The details

Location: 8516 Hedges Place, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $22 million

Year built: 2017

Architect: Belzberg Architects

House size: 7,000 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.27 acres

Features: Custom wide-plank oak floors; walls of floor-to-ceiling glass; frameless glass interior doors; cantilevered staircase; lower-level lounge with theater, bar and wine-tasting room; master suite with dressing room; zero-edge swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price in January was $2.15 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 39.4% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tyrone McKillen and Patrick Fogarty, (310) 278-3311, Hilton & Hyland

