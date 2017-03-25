Home of the Week: Presidential pedigree on the Carpinteria coastline

This French Country-style residence on the Carpinteria coastline once served as a retreat for President-elect Bill Clinton following his victory in the 1992 election. The Clintons would return to the park-like confines the following year for another family vacation.

The estate, built in 1986, sits behind gates amid old cypress and eucalyptus trees, meandering trails, orchards and a putting green. Ocean panoramas and 350 feet of beachfront form the backdrop for the 4-plus-acre setting.

This 1986 French Country-style estate was used as a family vacation retreat by President Bill Clinton in the early 1990s. (David Palermo) (David Palermo)

The details

Location: 3055 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria, 93013

Asking price: $28.5 million

Built: 1986

House size: 6,866 square feet, four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 4.37 acres

Features: Open-beam ceilings; beveled French doors and windows; five fireplaces; family room with wet bar; formal dining room; country-style chef’s kitchen; breakfast nook; brick patio with built-in barbecue; putting green; koi pond; fruit orchard; private well

About the area: In the 93013 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price in January was $865,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.1% in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kathleen Winter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, (805) 451-4663, padarolaneestate.com

