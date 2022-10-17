Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion lists for $15 million

A piece of Dodger history just surfaced for sale in Hidden Hills, where the longtime home of late broadcasting legend Vin Scully is up for grabs at $15 million.

Scully, who became a baseball icon and Southern California staple during his six decades in the Dodgers broadcast booth, paid $12.4 million in cash for the compound in 2009, records show. The listing arrives two months after he died in August at 94.

Dubbed “Home Plate,” the chateau-style estate spans two acres in the Ashley Ridge enclave of Hidden Hills. It’s quite a drive to Dodger Stadium — roughly 30 miles — but the community makes up for the distance with a bucolic lifestyle where many celebrities have bought properties in search of privacy.

Advertisement

The property makes the most of its space with an 11,000-square-foot mansion, guest apartment and guesthouse surrounded by amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and putting green.

The compound centers on a chateau-style mansion surrounded by a swimming pool, tennis court and putting green. (Google Earth)

Dramatic in style, the main home boasts French-inspired spaces adorned with ornate fireplaces, custom wallpapers and floors of wood and stone. Highlights include a movie theater, marble bar, wine cellar, library and game room.

Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the main house, including a primary suite with a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds.

The sale is a family affair. Scully’s daughter, Catherine Scully, holds the listing with Melissa Bladow. Both agents are with Compass.

At $15 million, it’s the sixth-priciest property currently on the market in Hidden Hills. Madonna is asking $26 million for a home she bought from The Weeknd, and NBA star Ben Simmons is shopping around his modern farmhouse for $21.5 million.

Scully spent 67 seasons with the Dodgers before retiring in 2016 after a decorated career that saw him elected into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the California Sports Hall of Fame. For his distinct narrative style, he is considered one of the best, if not the best, baseball broadcaster of all-time.