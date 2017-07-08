Italianate estate stands tall in Redlands

BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property
This Italianate home in Redlands brings to mind the Old Country, with its cast concrete exterior, imported Italian wood doors and Palladian windows.

From the street, wrought-iron entry gates open to a cypress-lined driveway, expansive lawns and a fenced tennis court. Olive trees in the hundreds dot the hillside near the roughly 2-acre estate.

The details

Location: 1173 W. Sunset Drive, Redlands, 92373

Asking price: $2.55 million

Built: 2000

House size: 8,213 square feet, six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.81 acres

Features: Cast concrete construction; imported doors and hardware; chef’s kitchen with commercial appliances; butler’s pantry with warming oven; imported fireplaces; pool house with copper dome roof; outdoor fireplace/pizza oven; game room; four-car garage; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price in May was $455,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Alan Bloom, (760) 537-2913, HÔM Sotheby's International Realty

