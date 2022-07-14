What $700,000 buys in seven areas around Los Angeles
Don’t look now, but Southern California’s hot housing market might be cooling off. Sales are down, inventory is up and some properties are even getting price cuts — including a few featured below.
For buyers, that means money goes a bit further than it did even a summer ago. Take a look at what $700,000 buys in seven communities around Los Angeles.
Highland Park
Highland Park’s arrival as a trendy neighborhood in recent years has sent home prices skyrocketing, and during the pandemic, it officially became a million-dollar neighborhood. There are still plenty of cheaper options though — especially if you’re willing to consider something with less than 1,000 square feet.
The home: Perched above York Boulevard, this 98-year-old Spanish bungalow is looking brand new after a remodel brought in hardwood floors, farmhouse doors and a splash of tile in the kitchen. There’s even a view, as the back of the hillside home opens to a deck overlooking the neighborhood.
The address: 141 S. Ave. 64, Los Angeles, 90042
The price: $688,000
The specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 683 square feet
The agent: Andrew Izquierdo of Las Casas Realty
Culver City
Tech companies such as Apple, Amazon and TikTok are crowding into Culver City, turning a once-sleepy Westside community into one of Southern California’s new digital media hubs. Such a distinction has predictably led to higher single-family home prices, but older condo complexes offer an affordable alternative.
The home: This corner-unit condo sits on the top floor of a building in Heather Village, a gated complex with multiple pools, spas, tennis courts and a playground. Warm wood mixes with brick in the common spaces, and the living room adds a wet bar. Another perk: It’s down $20,000 from the original asking price.
The address: 6525 Green Valley Circle #318, Culver City, 90230
The price: $709,800 (plus $671 in homeowners association dues)
The specs: Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,347 square feet
The agent: Vickie Pham of First Team Real Estate
Marina del Rey
Marina del Rey houses about 11,000 residents, and its harbor holds about 5,000 boats. Together, the two groups create a quieter beach experience compared with more tourist-heavy destinations up the coast such as Venice and Santa Monica. Ocean views might run you north of $1 million, but a spot overlooking the lagoon is a bit more affordable.
The home: Found in Marina City Club, this condo sits a short walk from the beach and features a balcony overlooking the lagoon. Although quite hefty, the HOA dues get you plenty of amenities, including six tennis courts, two paddleball courts, three pools, two on-site restaurants and room service.
The address: 4265 Marina City Drive #109, Marina del Rey, 90292
The price: $685,000 (plus $1,838 in HOA dues)
The specs: Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,422 square feet
The agent: Shahrzad Sharon Ray of Beverly & Co.
East L.A.
East Los Angeles feels like one of the few remaining areas around L.A. where $700,000 buys a lot of house. Not some one-bedroom bungalow with 500 square feet or a possibly illegal accessory dwelling unit tucked behind a property, but a real house with two stories, three bedrooms and maybe even a garage. There’s always something on the market there, with most single-family options ranging from $600,000 to $900,000.
The home: The largest home on the list at more than 1,800 square feet, this blue abode boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open floor plan with a fireplace. It’s down $135,000 from its original asking price, and the listing also notes that the seller will pay $5,000 of the buyer’s closing costs.
The address: 4121 Zaring St., Los Angeles, 90063
The price: $714,900
The specs: Three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,859 square feet
The agents: Vance Nordine and Mary Hale of Nordine Realty
University Hills
Aptly named, University Hills is a small neighborhood of windy streets in the hills above Cal State L.A. Tucked between other relatively affordable areas such as El Sereno and City Terrace, the enclave has only a handful of homes on the market at any given time, and unless they’re brand new, they’ll usually be available for less than $800,000.
The home: Built in the 1930s, this 850-square-foot spot makes the most of its space with a covered front porch, two bedrooms and an office — an amenity rarely seen in smaller houses. It was remodeled a decade ago, so the design isn’t officially outdated yet, but a facelift wouldn’t hurt, either.
The address: 4209 Drucker Ave., Los Angeles, 90032
The price: $733,000
The specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 850 square feet
The agents: Marisa Carlo and Vera Putzeys of George Michael Realty
Inglewood
If you want a microcosm of what development can do to a city, look no further than Inglewood. In the five years after SoFi Stadium was announced in 2016, home prices have soared 84%. That means once-affordable homes are now selling for a fortune, but if you think prices will continue to increase, it’s not too late to invest in the rapidly changing city.
The home: Inglewood prices are directly correlated to how close the home is to SoFi Stadium, and this one sits about 10 minutes away. It’s a fixer-upper for sure, but it boasts three bedrooms, a detached garage and a backyard big enough to fit an ADU. A recent price cut brought the tag down by $69,000.
The address: 121 E. 64th Place, Inglewood, 90302
The price: $730,000
The specs: Three bedrooms and one bathroom in 912 square feet
The agent: Christy Ixcot of Keller Williams Realty Studio City
Huntington Park
One of the gateway cities that connect L.A. County and Orange County, Huntington Park offers somewhat-affordable homes for working-class residents who commute to either one. Houses start as low as $400,000, so something in the $700,000 range will get you a renovated, turnkey property with plenty of space both inside and out.
The home: A Spanish-style exterior leads to crisp, modern spaces inside this 1930s home with a brand new look. Beamed ceilings hang above a whitewashed fireplace in the living room, and the kitchen adds charming Spanish tile.
The address: 4023 Cudahy St., Huntington Park, 90255
The price: $749,000
The specs: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,472 square feet
The agent: Emily Griffin of Griffin Real Estate
