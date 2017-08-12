Grand Coronado mansion is stitched in local history

This local landmark in Coronado, known to most by the name Seashore, is unofficially referred to as the “Velcro mansion” for former owner Clark Hartwell, who amassed his fortune as an early investor in the fastening product.
Built in 1917 and filled with character, the ocean-adjacent residence evokes the famous summer cottages of Newport, R.I., with its wide brick front, weathered shake siding and prominent roofline. Three levels of elegant living look onto the sandy beachfront and ocean.
The details
Location: 519 Ocean Blvd., Coronado, 92118
Asking price: $13.5 million
Year built: 1917
Architect: William Hebbard
House size: 7,140 square feet, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 0.59 acres
Features: Hardwood floors; delicate molding and wainscoting; vaulted ceilings; leaded windows; grand foyer; coffered-ceiling dining room; wine cellar; office/study; living room with fireplace; guest unit; formal gardens; coastal landscaping; ocean views
About the area: In 92118 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in June was $1.518 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.5% decrease in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Jordan Cohen, (818) 435-5220, RE/MAX Olson & Associates; Carrie O’Brien, (619) 847-3524, Flagship Properties
