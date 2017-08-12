Grand Coronado mansion is stitched in local history

This local landmark in Coronado, known to most by the name Seashore, is unofficially referred to as the “Velcro mansion” for former owner Clark Hartwell, who amassed his fortune as an early investor in the fastening product.

Built in 1917 and filled with character, the ocean-adjacent residence evokes the famous summer cottages of Newport, R.I., with its wide brick front, weathered shake siding and prominent roofline. Three levels of elegant living look onto the sandy beachfront and ocean.

The details

Location: 519 Ocean Blvd., Coronado, 92118

Asking price: $13.5 million

Year built: 1917

Architect: William Hebbard

House size: 7,140 square feet, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms

A $1.3-million overhaul of an early 1950s house gave it expanded living space and give it a resort vibe. (Total Agent) (Total Agent)

Lot size: 0.59 acres

Features: Hardwood floors; delicate molding and wainscoting; vaulted ceilings; leaded windows; grand foyer; coffered-ceiling dining room; wine cellar; office/study; living room with fireplace; guest unit; formal gardens; coastal landscaping; ocean views

About the area: In 92118 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in June was $1.518 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.5% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Jordan Cohen, (818) 435-5220, RE/MAX Olson & Associates; Carrie O’Brien, (619) 847-3524, Flagship Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

'Boogie Nights' party house in Covina sells for $1.21 million

Sacramento Kings minority owner lists Brentwood home for $5.3 million

'Uncle Tom's Cabin' writer's childhood home for sale on EBay — assembly required