Off the grid and in style in a polished Topanga retreat

Crowning a 5-plus-acre promontory in Topanga, this contemporary retreat allows for living in quiet seclusion with whole-house solar and water filtration systems as well as a private well.

But off-the-grid living doesn’t come at the expense of style. Open-plan living spaces feature artful mosaic floors, vibrant marble and various nature-forward details. Retracting glass walls bring views of succulent and cacti gardens, mountains and canyon inside.

The details

Location: 1750 Will Geer Road, Topanga, 90290

Asking price: $5.995 million

Year built: 2000

House size: 6,026 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 5.81 acres

Features: Hardwood and custom mosaic floors; arched clerestory windows; pocketing glass walls; living room with marble fireplace surround; open-plan kitchen; master suite with glass-enclosed shower; library/den; solar-heated saltwater swimming pool; two oversized garages; whole-house solar; water filtration system; drought-tolerant landscaping

About the area: In 90290 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price in July was $1.825 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 50.8% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Elaine Hanson, (310) 924-1032, Partners Trust

