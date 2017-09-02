Polished contemporary checks all the boxes for indoor-outdoor living

This polished contemporary on a hilltop in Hollywood Hills West captures panoramic views from the canyon to the city. Lined with bi-folding and pocketing walls of glass, the home was designed so that each of its six bedrooms opens to a terrace that holds a zero-edge swimming pool. A staircase leads up from the main level to expansive patio space and a rooftop deck for additional indoor-outdoor living.
The details
Location: 9145 St. Ives Drive, Hollywood Hills West, 90069
Asking price: $8.999 million
Built: 1954
Renovation: 2017
House size: 5,434 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 0.34 acres
Features: Bi-folding glass doors; glass-enclosed elevator; modern fixtures; open-plan living/dining room with marble fireplace; chef’s kitchen with center island; guest suite with media/game room and bar; rooftop deck; swimming pool
About the area: In 90069 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price in July was $2.15 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24% decrease in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Aaron Kirman, (310) 272-8002, John Aaroe Group; David Shaker, (310) 922-9282, broker
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Ali Landry completes a model home sale in historic Los Feliz
Amazon’s Alexa makes her way into new Malibu condo complex
Former 49er Patrick Willis relists Bay Area mansion for $5.5 million