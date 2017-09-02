Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Polished contemporary checks all the boxes for indoor-outdoor living

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

This polished contemporary on a hilltop in Hollywood Hills West captures panoramic views from the canyon to the city. Lined with bi-folding and pocketing walls of glass, the home was designed so that each of its six bedrooms opens to a terrace that holds a zero-edge swimming pool. A staircase leads up from the main level to expansive patio space and a rooftop deck for additional indoor-outdoor living.

The details

Location: 9145 St. Ives Drive, Hollywood Hills West, 90069

Asking price: $8.999 million

Built: 1954

Renovation: 2017

House size: 5,434 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.34 acres

Features: Bi-folding glass doors; glass-enclosed elevator; modern fixtures; open-plan living/dining room with marble fireplace; chef’s kitchen with center island; guest suite with media/game room and bar; rooftop deck; swimming pool

About the area: In 90069 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price in July was $2.15 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (310) 272-8002, John Aaroe Group; David Shaker, (310) 922-9282, broker

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Ali Landry completes a model home sale in historic Los Feliz

Amazon’s Alexa makes her way into new Malibu condo complex

Former 49er Patrick Willis relists Bay Area mansion for $5.5 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°