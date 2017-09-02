Polished contemporary checks all the boxes for indoor-outdoor living

This polished contemporary on a hilltop in Hollywood Hills West captures panoramic views from the canyon to the city. Lined with bi-folding and pocketing walls of glass, the home was designed so that each of its six bedrooms opens to a terrace that holds a zero-edge swimming pool. A staircase leads up from the main level to expansive patio space and a rooftop deck for additional indoor-outdoor living.

The details

Location: 9145 St. Ives Drive, Hollywood Hills West, 90069

Asking price: $8.999 million

Built: 1954

Renovation: 2017

House size: 5,434 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

(Blake Worthington)

Lot size: 0.34 acres

Features: Bi-folding glass doors; glass-enclosed elevator; modern fixtures; open-plan living/dining room with marble fireplace; chef’s kitchen with center island; guest suite with media/game room and bar; rooftop deck; swimming pool

About the area: In 90069 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price in July was $2.15 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 24% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (310) 272-8002, John Aaroe Group; David Shaker, (310) 922-9282, broker

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Ali Landry completes a model home sale in historic Los Feliz

Amazon’s Alexa makes her way into new Malibu condo complex

Former 49er Patrick Willis relists Bay Area mansion for $5.5 million