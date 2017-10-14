Restored International Modern home in Studio City is classic Schindler

A textbook example of International Modern style, this Rudolph Schindler-designed residence in Studio City is defined by its use of geometry.

Varied rooflines and angled clerestories are positioned to catch natural light throughout the day while creating a sense of contrast. Handsome built-ins and a circular breakfast booth are among original features of the 1946-built home.

The details

Location: 3624 Buena Park Drive, Studio City, 91604

Asking price: $2.295 million

Year built: 1946

House size: 1,564 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,129 square feet

Features: Original built-in bookshelves and cabinets; clerestory windows; gallery walls; living room with stone fireplace; galley-style kitchen; circular breakfast booth with built-in seating; professional landscaping; outdoor fire pit; detached writer’s studio

About the area: In 91604 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in August was $1.36 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 15.4% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Crosby Doe and Ilana Gafni, (310) 428-6755 and (310) 779-7497, Crosby Doe Associates.

