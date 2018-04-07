Advertisement

Home of the Week: Queen Anne rocks a modern look in Hidden Valley

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 07, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The 10,285-square-foot house, set on more than 20 acres near Thousand Oaks, includes a game room, a home theater and a video game room. Also on the property: an orchard, a custom swimming pool and spa, and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. (Jeff Elson)

This hilltop Hidden Valley estate presents a castle-like profile near the end of a gated and winding drive in White Stallion Estates, a gated community near Thousand Oaks that was developed by actors Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.

Built in 2002, the two-story home pairs conical roofing known as witch's caps with new stone siding and trim for a contemporary take on the Queen Anne Victorian style. Inside, the updates continue from room to room with a host of modern, traditional and custom details.

Location: 2200 White Stallion Road, Hidden Valley, 91361

Asking price: $7,999,950

Year built: 2002

House size: 10,285 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 20.48 acres

Features: Hardwood and reclaimed French limestone floors; beamed ceilings; wrought-iron work; grand entry with custom floating staircase; paneled game room; his and hers offices; home theater; video game room; custom swimming pool and spa; formal gardens; orchard; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven; five-car garage

About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.527 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.7% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX Olson & Associates, (818) 435-5220

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

