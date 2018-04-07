Home of the Week: Queen Anne rocks a modern look in Hidden Valley

This hilltop Hidden Valley estate presents a castle-like profile near the end of a gated and winding drive in White Stallion Estates, a gated community near Thousand Oaks that was developed by actors Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.
Built in 2002, the two-story home pairs conical roofing known as witch's caps with new stone siding and trim for a contemporary take on the Queen Anne Victorian style. Inside, the updates continue from room to room with a host of modern, traditional and custom details.
Location: 2200 White Stallion Road, Hidden Valley, 91361
Asking price: $7,999,950
Year built: 2002
House size: 10,285 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 20.48 acres
Features: Hardwood and reclaimed French limestone floors; beamed ceilings; wrought-iron work; grand entry with custom floating staircase; paneled game room; his and hers offices; home theater; video game room; custom swimming pool and spa; formal gardens; orchard; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven; five-car garage
About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.527 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.7% increase in median price year over year.
Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX Olson & Associates, (818) 435-5220
