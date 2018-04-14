Home of the Week: Wrapped in marble and glass in the Hollywood Hills

Statement features of this polished pad in Hollywood Hills West begin at the entry, where a river-like water feature runs parallel to a path leading to the glass front door.
Inside, open-plan living areas showcase walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, slabs of marble and 12-foot ceilings for a clean, modern look. A 130-foot zero-edge swimming pool, which wraps the edge of the hillside property, blends with the skyline.
Location: 1814 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069
Asking price: $19.995 million
Year built: 2016
Architect: Paul McClean
House size: 8,290 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 0.41 acre
Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows and telescoping doors; 12-foot ceilings; marble slab walls; Thassos marble floors; dining room with glass-wall wine storage; screening room; wet bar; office/library; gym; zero-edge swimming pool; indoor waterfall feature
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $3.158 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 31.3% increase in median price year over year.
Agents: Aaron Kirman, (424) 249-7162, Pacific Union International
