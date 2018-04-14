Advertisement

Home of the Week: Wrapped in marble and glass in the Hollywood Hills

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Home of the Week: Wrapped in marble and glass in the Hollywood Hills
A zero-edge swimming pool runs 130 feet along the edge of the hillside property, which also features marble slab walls, Thassos marble floors, dining room with glass-wall wine storage, screening room, wet bar, office/library, gym and indoor water feature. (Matthew Momberger)

Statement features of this polished pad in Hollywood Hills West begin at the entry, where a river-like water feature runs parallel to a path leading to the glass front door.

Inside, open-plan living areas showcase walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, slabs of marble and 12-foot ceilings for a clean, modern look. A 130-foot zero-edge swimming pool, which wraps the edge of the hillside property, blends with the skyline.

Advertisement

Location: 1814 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $19.995 million

Year built: 2016

Architect: Paul McClean

House size: 8,290 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.41 acre

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows and telescoping doors; 12-foot ceilings; marble slab walls; Thassos marble floors; dining room with glass-wall wine storage; screening room; wet bar; office/library; gym; zero-edge swimming pool; indoor waterfall feature

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $3.158 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 31.3% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (424) 249-7162, Pacific Union International

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Actor Steven Weber is ready to give up his spot in Malibu's Paradise Cove

Advertisement

Coastal Craftsman is Del Mar's second-priciest home sale this year at $18 million

'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa sees action on her Yorba Linda home

Bond girl Izabella Scorupco seeks a match for Spanish bungalow near Griffith Park

Advertisement
Advertisement