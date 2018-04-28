Home of the Week: One bedroom, and a garage for 25 cars, for $10 million in Malibu

The largest space in this Malibu property wasn't designed for human occupants, but rather a collection of rare and high-performance cars from around the world.
Wrapped in aluminum, glass and steel, the structure features space for 25 vehicles, aluminum acoustic wall panels for sound absorption and a computerized air-filtration system that is ideal for preserving vintage autos. An attached one-bedroom living space with a chrome kitchen means the keys are never too far away.
The details
Location: 7106 Grasswood Ave., Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $10 million
Year built: 2002
House size: 7,002 square feet, one bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 1.06 acres
Features: Aluminum stud and steel construction; computer-controlled air filtration system; acoustically engineered space; black epoxy floors; security system; new roof; 25-vehicle garage; 800-square-foot living space; stainless steel appliances
About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $2.875 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 19.3% decrease in median price year over year.
Agent: Christopher Cortazzo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (310) 589-2472
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: