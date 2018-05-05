Home of the Week: New Brentwood showplace has the ‘It’ factor

Automated pocket doors slide away to bring together indoor and outdoor living spaces at this sleek contemporary home in Brentwood.
Designed to make a statement, the newly built showplace displays such sexy details as a two-story artistic fireplace, a lighted onyx bar and floating glass staircase connecting each floor. An intimate rooftop deck is reached by a second staircase and features a fire pit, a spa and views extending from city to ocean.
The details
Location: 800 N. Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $10.899 million
Year built: 2018
Developer: Huntington Estate Properties / Ramtin "Ray" Nosrati
House size: 7,890 square feet, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 0.30 acre
Features: 10-foot-high mahogany front door; automated Fleetwood pocket doors; vaulted-ceiling foyer; three-story floating glass staircase; open-plan living room with custom fireplace; chef's kitchen; dining room; 7-foot onyx wet bar; master suite with private balcony; soundproof media room; glass-encased wine cellar; rooftop deck; infinity-edge swimming pool
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $3.907 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 43.4% increase in median price year over year.
Agents: Dan Urbach and Cindy Ambuehl, the Agency, (424) 230-3700
