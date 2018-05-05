Advertisement

Home of the Week: New Brentwood showplace has the ‘It’ factor

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 05, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Features include a rooftop deck; a floating glass staircase that connects three floors; a 7-foot-long onyx bar; a glass-encased wine vault; and a soundproof media room. Also on the grounds: an infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa and a fire pit. (Sky Photography)

Automated pocket doors slide away to bring together indoor and outdoor living spaces at this sleek contemporary home in Brentwood.

Designed to make a statement, the newly built showplace displays such sexy details as a two-story artistic fireplace, a lighted onyx bar and floating glass staircase connecting each floor. An intimate rooftop deck is reached by a second staircase and features a fire pit, a spa and views extending from city to ocean.

The details

Location: 800 N. Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $10.899 million

Year built: 2018

Developer: Huntington Estate Properties / Ramtin "Ray" Nosrati

House size: 7,890 square feet, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 0.30 acre

Features: 10-foot-high mahogany front door; automated Fleetwood pocket doors; vaulted-ceiling foyer; three-story floating glass staircase; open-plan living room with custom fireplace; chef's kitchen; dining room; 7-foot onyx wet bar; master suite with private balcony; soundproof media room; glass-encased wine cellar; rooftop deck; infinity-edge swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $3.907 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 43.4% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Dan Urbach and Cindy Ambuehl, the Agency, (424) 230-3700

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

