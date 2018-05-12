Advertisement

Home of the Week: Westlake Village estate is ripe with over-the-top features

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 12, 2018 | 6:00 AM

Vine-covered hillsides bring to mind wine destinations such as California's Central Coast or Napa Valley, but this gated estate with vineyard lies just west of Los Angeles in Westlake Village.

Set on close to 5 acres, the Italianate-vibe house offers something for every taste: a music room for musicians; a lavish theater for cinephiles; and more than 4,000 square feet of garage space for car collectors. For the family vintner, a two-story wine cellar can comfortably store the 65 cases of wine produced each season.

Advertisement

Location: 4787 Windhaven Drive, Westlake Village, 91362

Asking price: $13.988 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2008

House size: 16,702 square feet, six bedroom, 10 bathrooms

Lot size: 4.77 acres

Features: Vaulted and coffered ceilings; exposed beams; marble floors; vaulted entry; two-story wine cellar; music room; home theater; indoor spa and fitness facility; massage room; swimming pool and spa; cabana with outdoor kitchen; formal landscaping; producing vineyard

Advertisement

About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.058 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.5% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Nicole Van Parys, Gary Nesen and J.J. Smith, Engel & Volkers, (818) 889-1602

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Wayne Gretzky shells out $13.5 million for a familiar place in Thousand Oaks

Hair care heir Angus Mitchell expands his ground in Pacific Palisades

Advertisement

Longtime 'CSI' actor Robert David Hall is on the trail of a buyer in Sherman Oaks

Jazz and pop great Al Jarreau's onetime Tarzana residence finds a buyer

Advertisement
Advertisement