Advertisement

Home of the Week: Pacific Palisades estate raises the bar for California living

Lauren Beale
By
May 19, 2018 | 5:00 AM

This newly built estate in Pacific Palisades literally takes modern California living up a few levels. Wood accents and walnut floors warm the board-form concrete surfaces, soaring walls of glass and modular shapes that enclose the three stories that make up nearly 14,000 square feet of living space.

A 1,750-square-foot ocean-view master suite includes a private terrace, a fireplace and dual bathrooms. An elevator descends to a seasonal wardrobe closet.

Advertisement

The towering tree beside the 50-foot swimming pool gives the flat grounds of nearly an acre a true estate feel.

Location: 1143 Ravoli Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Advertisement

Asking price: $26.75 million

Year built: 2018

Developer/builder: Gunderson Matkins, in collaboration with O+L Building Projects

Advertisement

House size: 13,777 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Lot size: 40,717 square feet

Features: Floating-style staircase, library with 15-foot-tall built-in bookcase, 16-foot-long kitchen island, butler's pantry, staff quarters, safe room, two-bedroom guesthouse, state-of-the-art home theater, wine cellar, wellness studio with treatment room, sauna, cascading entry garden and fountain, four outdoor fireplaces, fire pit, regulation bocce court, seven-car garage, equestrian zoned

About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $3.155 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 26.8% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Hugh Evans III, (310) 500-1331, and Randy Forbes Jr., (310) 345-7082, both with Pacific Union International

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

Advertisement

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Prince's Caribbean compound set for auction in July

Veteran actor Judd Hirsch takes to a hillside home in Studio City

Songwriter-producer Stephan Moccio lists Pacific Palisades home for $10 million

Tyler Perry sells modern tour de force in Mulholland Estates for $15.6 million

Advertisement
Advertisement