Home of the Week: Pacific Palisades estate raises the bar for California living

This newly built estate in Pacific Palisades literally takes modern California living up a few levels. Wood accents and walnut floors warm the board-form concrete surfaces, soaring walls of glass and modular shapes that enclose the three stories that make up nearly 14,000 square feet of living space.
A 1,750-square-foot ocean-view master suite includes a private terrace, a fireplace and dual bathrooms. An elevator descends to a seasonal wardrobe closet.
The towering tree beside the 50-foot swimming pool gives the flat grounds of nearly an acre a true estate feel.
Location: 1143 Ravoli Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $26.75 million
Year built: 2018
Developer/builder: Gunderson Matkins, in collaboration with O+L Building Projects
House size: 13,777 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Lot size: 40,717 square feet
Features: Floating-style staircase, library with 15-foot-tall built-in bookcase, 16-foot-long kitchen island, butler's pantry, staff quarters, safe room, two-bedroom guesthouse, state-of-the-art home theater, wine cellar, wellness studio with treatment room, sauna, cascading entry garden and fountain, four outdoor fireplaces, fire pit, regulation bocce court, seven-car garage, equestrian zoned
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $3.155 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 26.8% increase in median price year over year.
Agents: Hugh Evans III, (310) 500-1331, and Randy Forbes Jr., (310) 345-7082, both with Pacific Union International
