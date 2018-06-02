Home of the Week: Storybook abode stays rooted in Hollywood past

This 94-year-old fairy-tale house, designed by architect Henry F. Withey, is one of the few remaining examples of the Storybook movement popularized in the U.S. and England during the 1920s.
Surrounded by mature oaks and flora, the Beachwood Canyon home’s steep rooflines pair with a conical turret known as a witch’s cap to create a whimsical picture. Inside, barrel-vaulted ceilings, vintage tile work and hand-painted wallcoverings are holdovers from Hollywood’s Golden Age.
The details
Location: 3072 Belden Drive, Los Angeles, 90068
Asking price: $1.698 million
Year built: 1924
House size: 2,549 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 7,318 square feet
Features: Hardwood flooring and vintage tile; Moroccan pendants; barrel vaulted-style ceilings; formal dining room with hand-painted walls; library/den; master suite with fireplace; bonus room/writing studio; balcony with canyon views; walking path; mature oak trees
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.45 million, no change from the same month the previous year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jacqueline Tager and Tatiana Tensen, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700
