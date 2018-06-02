Home of the Week: Storybook abode stays rooted in Hollywood past

This 94-year-old fairy-tale house, designed by architect Henry F. Withey, is one of the few remaining examples of the Storybook movement popularized in the U.S. and England during the 1920s.

Surrounded by mature oaks and flora, the Beachwood Canyon home’s steep rooflines pair with a conical turret known as a witch’s cap to create a whimsical picture. Inside, barrel-vaulted ceilings, vintage tile work and hand-painted wallcoverings are holdovers from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The details

Location: 3072 Belden Drive, Los Angeles, 90068

Asking price: $1.698 million

Year built: 1924

House size: 2,549 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms

Lot size: 7,318 square feet

Features: Hardwood flooring and vintage tile; Moroccan pendants; barrel vaulted-style ceilings; formal dining room with hand-painted walls; library/den; master suite with fireplace; bonus room/writing studio; balcony with canyon views; walking path; mature oak trees

About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.45 million, no change from the same month the previous year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jacqueline Tager and Tatiana Tensen, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty