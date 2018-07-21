Home of the Week: Claremont compound has rustic touch, big-city flavor

With such amenities as a recording studio and a temperature-controlled garage, this gated compound seems suited for the bright lights of Hollywood. But it’s the quiet city of Claremont where the place sits on more than an acre of grounds.
Recently reimagined, the home strikes a balance between rustic casual and contemporary flair. A beamed-ceiling great room, distressed-wood accents and barn-style sliding doors are among features of note. In the master bathroom, backlighting sets off a vibrant slab of onyx.
The details
Location: 701 Alamosa Drive, Claremont, 91711
Asking price: $3.9 million
Year built: 1921 (renovated 2016)
House size: 5,733 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 1.25 acres
Features: Distressed-wood siding; designer wall coverings; barn-style sliding doors; great room with exposed-beam ceiling; chef’s kitchen; master suite with backlit onyx shower; detached guesthouse; temperature-controlled garage with studio rooms, loft and bar; covered cabana; native fruit orchard; swimming pool and spa with rock grotto; outdoor kitchen
About the area: In the 91711 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $680,000, a 1.5% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Adriana Donofrio and Jack Harriman, Podley Properties, (626) 926-9700
