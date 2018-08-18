Home of the Week: Building on big ideas in the Hollywood Hills

Originally built by Fred Smathers, the designer-builder known for his reinterpretations of the Mediterranean style, this Nichols Canyon residence has been expanded and reimagined as a new contemporary.
Much like Smathers’ original projects, the two-story home is set up to handle a party crowd. Pocketing doors open from the common rooms to a covered patio with a dining area. A swimming pool and spa lined with cascading waterfalls sits across from the patio.
The details
Location: 2805 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, 90046
Asking price: $4.695 million
Built: 1971
Total size: 4,972 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.28 acre
Features: Open-plan living space; hardwood floors; modern fixtures/chandeliers; pocketing glass doors; artistic staircase; chef’s kitchen with center island; master suite with lounge; covered patio; swimming pool with waterfall feature and spa; lawn; landscaping
About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.675 million, a 10.1% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Cristie St. James and Markus Canter, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, (310) 704-4248
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.